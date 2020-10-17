This Is the Only T-Shirt I’ll Be Buying for the Rest of My Life

I had never before fallen head over heels for a basic piece of clothing — until I was introduced to the Uniqlo U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt. I remember the first time I laid eyes on this tee. I was in my local Uniqlo, not planning on buying anything, when I spotted a rainbow of fabric across the store. I was immediately drawn to the display and was surprised to find out that it was their T-shirt section. I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a wide-ranged color selection for T-shirts, let alone one that isn’t based solely on trendy colors with a short lifespan. Though I wanted to buy more, I started with easy-to-wear blue and white.

When I first tried on Uniqlo’s T-shirt, I felt comfortable, but completely covered. I’m the type of person who gets claustrophobic if my clothes are too tight or uncomfortable, so this tee provided me with a sense of relief. The 100% cotton fabric is the perfect thickness — it’s thick enough so that it’s not see-through or flimsy, but light enough so that it falls comfortably on the body. The neckline, which is thickly ribbed, offers the same feeling. It’s strong and sturdy, yet doesn’t feel tight.

One of my favorite parts of this Uniqlo tee is the fact that even though it is an ordinary T-shirt, it doesn’t look like an ordinary T-shirt. To keep my closet eco-friendly, I focus on solely buying items that are unique, but also well-designed and evergreen. This tee falls into all of those categories. In addition to the ribbed neckline, this Uniqlo piece also features seams that disappear into the design. Plus, no matter what time of the month it is or what I ate for lunch, this T-shirt always looks flattering on my body and pairs wonderfully whether it’s tucked into pants or layered underneath a dress.

Since I purchased my first Uniqlo tee, I’ve gone on to buy several others. (I even bought one when I was in Japan earlier this year, not being able to resist the soothing green color that can be found here.) Though my favorite color thus far would have to be this brown one, which comes off as terra cotta in certain lights, I would ultimately buy this T-shirt in every color (and likely will) — it’s that good.

Women U Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt Buy on Uniqlo $ 15

