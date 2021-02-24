Here Are Our Favorite T-Shirts We’ve Tried and Loved

T-shirt hunting can be tricky. You want something that is soft but not too soft, that is good enough to be worn enough everyday but that won’t get ruined quickly. We’ve tried out plenty of T-shirts at Scouted, and needless to say, we have a few favorites. If you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe, why not check out these tees we’ve tried, tested, and can’t stop talking about.
Slub Curved Hem Tee
Buck Mason makes a T-shirt worth being obsessed with. “Buck Mason has taken them all into account for you, from the material, to the hem and cut, in order to develop the ideal T-Shirt. The hem gives the basic T-Shirt a tailored, polished look, so it hangs in the right places, and is tighter (but not too tight) in others. The neck leaves room to breathe without being too loose. And the tri-blend is breathable, lightweight, and pretty much keeps its shape forever.”
Sunwashed Pocket Tee
Faherty doesn’t make just incredibly soft shirts. They are also pre-shrunk. “This means that they don’t shrink in the wash...ever! That’s right, ever. I’m actually currently wearing their sunwashed pocket tee. I’ve had it for a year, and I’ve worn it so much that there is a hole in the top right shoulder, but other than that, it’s exactly the same as the first day I bought it. It’s lightweight, being made from 100% organic cotton, extremely comfortable, and comes in seven sunwashed colors.”
The Heavy Bag Tee
Scouted Contributor Morgan Thomspon has to remind himself not to wear these shirts every single day. He writes, “The Heavy Bag Tee from Taylor Stitch is the perfect combo of old and new. The shirt is substantial, reminiscent of the heavy, vintage t-shirts that can be pulled from the racks of my local thrift store. However, it also incorporates a more modern style — it is tailored with a tapered shoulder seam that adds just enough shape while still feeling spacious . Finally, but perhaps most importantly, they top it all off with a deep front chest pocket, which is excellent for stashing a phone, sunglasses, or even a disposable camera, in style.”
Ready Set Shortsleeve T-Shirt
Outdoor Voices men’s line is filled with tons of athleisure basics but their shirts are on another level. “The Ready Set Shortsleeve T-shirt is softer than soft, and yet, I can wear it all day without feeling like an amorphous blob. That’s because if you look closely, the details in the stitching are there.”
TrinoXO Tee
Okay, this is weird but this shirt is made out of discarded crab shells. “I can’t tell you how, what, or why — I truly don’t know —but what I can say is that it might just be your new favorite T-Shirt. It’s extremely soft, well fitting, and as with all of Allbirds gear, sustainably made.”
