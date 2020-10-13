Target Is Having Its Own Sale: Here are the Best Deals

Amazon isn’t the only one having a big sale. Target is taking this time to discount plenty of items you need now and for the holidays. From headphones to robovacs, mixers, desk chairs, and more, Target has deals you should check out. To help you sift through them all, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Down From $350 Buy on Target $ 200

Apple AirPods Pro Down From $250 Buy on Target $ 200

Anker Eufy RoboVac 35 C Down From $250 Buy on Target $ 170

KitchenAid 5qt Stand Mixer Down From $430 Buy on Target $ 250

Westinghouse 55” Roku TV Down Form $250 Buy on Target $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Braun Series 7 Men’s Rechargeable Electric Shaver Down From $200 Buy on Target $ 140

Multi-Function Mesh Task Chair Down From $303 Buy on Target $ 242

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Down From $100 Buy on Target $ 60

