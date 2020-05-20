Make Tea Time More Special With These Tea Sets

I love coffee, but tea is a close second. Coffee always feels more like a go-go-go type drink. I’m literally drinking coffee to stay awake. But tea is more of a ritual, a ceremony. Whenever I drink it, I get to sit back, relax, and enjoy the presence of others, as well as a delicious beverage. One obvious benefit of tea over coffee is a tea set. Having a matching set is a pretty great way to make tea drinking more of a ceremony and more enjoyable, and I highly recommend getting one if you don’t have one already. To help, we’ve picked out some of our favorites.

FOR A STAINLESS STEEL SET

Frieling Tea Set This stainless steel service set has everything you need to serve tea in style. Except the mugs. But I kind of like that. This set allows you to mix and match your own favorite mugs, while sprucing things up with a touch of elegance. Buy on Food52 $ 120

FOR A PORCELAIN SET

PUKKA Porcelain Tea Set If you’re looking for a simple yet elegant set, this is a no brainer. It comes with six cups and saucers, a teapot, a sugar bowl, a cream pitcher, and a stainless steel pitcher. It has a British Royal design so you can imagine you’re having high tea with the Queen in your very own home. Buy on Amazon $ 67 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A GLASS TEA SET

Primula Tea Set This more modern set is great because you can actually see the tea. The half-moon teapot is super chic, and the glasses are two. Plus, brewing tea in a glass pot means flavors don’t get stuck in there, so you can keep mixing it up as much as you like. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A GLASS TEA SET

Brew To A Tea Tea Set This elegant design is impossible to take your eyes off of and will help your tea service stand out from the crowd. Plus, the whole set is dishwasher and microwave safe, so you don’t have to worry about getting everything clean all by yourself once the tea party ends. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A MATCHA SET

Matcha Tea Set Maybe you’re a matcha lover. This matcha initiation set includes a slim bamboo scoop, a tea whisk, plus a tea bowl for mixing and enjoying the final matcha masterpiece you create. Buy on Food52 $ 59

