You Deserve a Good Stretch Right Now. Here Are the Tools to Get a Good One

What’s one of the first things you do in the morning? Get a good stretch in. Then why aren’t you doing that even more? Adding a good stretching routine will help with soreness from working out or sitting at work all day and can increase overall flexibility. As someone who, regardless of 20+ years of playing sports, still has extremely tight hamstrings, stretching has been recommended to me by every physical therapist and sports doctor out there. But it still feels impossible to do. To help out, we’ve rounded up a handful of helpful pieces of equipment that are all low impact and can be easily stored when not in use.

The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book While it may not look like much, this may be the secret weapon to getting the perfect stretch. It has 10 individual loops and an exercise book to get your limbs...limber. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ProStretch "Blue" Original Calf Stretcher & Foot Rocker If you have tight calves, shin splints, or just want to keep your legs loose, this is for you. Simply place your foot in the rocker and rock for a full stretch. Just looking at this makes me want to stretch my calves. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands Whether you use these for stretching or incorporate them into your workout, they’re great for adding a little extra. Each color coordinates to the resistance level and can be used anywhere, from arms to legs. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller After a good stretch, roll yourself out on a good foam roller. Your muscles will thank you, even if it feels like they’re yelling at you for putting them through this. I promise. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

