The Best TVs for Video Games Money Can Buy

The best TVs for video games can create genuinely cinematic content and have a big enough screen to give you the best game experience. In this article, we rounded up some of the best options you can buy from Amazon.
LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-in CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV
This option comes with Alexa and features a beautiful OLED 4K panel that produces high resolution for a seamless gaming experience.
It is designed for a high-quality gaming experience. It is powered by a 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, making sure your viewing experience is seamless and easy. It features low input lag and a higher frame rate. The sound quality is not ideal.
TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision Roku Smart TV
This option features great viewing and a variety of smart and connected features, which allows for ease of setup and control.
It features a QLED Quantum Dot technology that is designed for high-quality brightness and a wide array of color volume for a striking contrast. It also works with Google Assistant or Alexa to assist you in easily finding movie titles or shows of your choice. The remote is not ideal.
SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q80T Series
This option comes with a 4k panel that creates a powerful display, and it gives out a smooth gaming experience.
It uses intelligent AI to give you complete control over your gaming experience. Anti-glare and deep contrast make sure that you are able to focus on your mission and not technical issues. Connecting to Wi-Fi can be a struggle at times.
