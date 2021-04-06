The Davek Umbrella Is a Luxury Umbrella Unlike Any Other, and I’m Never Going Back

I lost my favorite umbrella to a Midtown Modell’s on a rainy day when I had to pick up shin guards to play in my company’s soccer league. It wasn’t an amazing umbrella by any means, but it was one that I grew up around. My mom toted this umbrella, the classic Duck head one, and soon I took it to bring on its own adventure, only to be lost to the depths of a sporting goods store. I bought a new Duck umbrella, but it just didn’t measure up — I haven’t truly loved an umbrella since.

Davek Solo Umbrella Buy at Amazon $ 110 Free Returns

The only one to have come close is one that I got a chance to try out called the Davek Solo Umbrella. It’s a hefty umbrella (the phrase “could knock someone out” comes to mind), with a weighty handle and compact frame. It’s incredibly sturdy and has already withstood the wind tunnels of New York City streets. The frame itself is made from high-grade steel, fiberglass, zinc alloy, and aluminium to keep from buckling. It even has an automatic open and close function, making it the perfect umbrella for trips to the grocery store. I no longer have to balance an umbrella on my shoulder while fumbling for my keys in a ballet dance that only serves to thoroughly dampen my shoulders before I can even cross the threshold. Plus, it’s strong but compact enough to take up virtually no space in a bag (I can even put it into a deep coat pocket if need be).

This is a luxurious umbrella and you can tell just by picking it up. The Davek umbrella is my one-and-done rain companion, so here’s hoping I don’t lose it at a Dick’s or something.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.