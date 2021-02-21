These Are the Best Pairs of Underwear We’ve Tried

Underwear is important. Some might even call it essential. You wear it everyday and so, you might as well find a pair you love. But finding that pair can be tricky. Thankfully, at Scouted, we’ve tried dozens of pairs of underwear, and after putting plenty through the ringer, we’ve come up with some favorites. Here they all are, all in one place, for your underwear shopping convenience.
Cotton Bikini
Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas says of Bombas’ new underwear line there “are no bells and definitely no whistles.” But that’s more than okay. She writes, “ It’s purely designed to be comfortable, breathable, and easy to wear. The cotton modal fabric is stretchy, cool to the touch, and the small amount of lace adds a little bit of visual interest while the seamless nylon blend is like the activewear of underwear.”
Bombas Underwear is available in both Men’s and Women’s styles.
Trino Boxer Brief
I haven’t tried a comfier pair of underwear than Allbirds’. Plus, they’re sustainably made. “All of the products are made with Trino, which is Allbirds’ blend of merino and eucalyptus tree fibers,” and Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas and I agree: “wearing these is like having a second skin.”
Allbirds Underwear is available in both Men’s and Women’s styles.
Always In Motion Boxers
Okay, so you know how Lululemon leggings are super comfortable? These, I think, are the underwear version. “Because they are made of Modal and Elastane, they never ride up like other briefs do — and when I say never, I mean it. The waistband is sturdy enough to not fold over, but you won’t notice it. Instead, they are extremely soft, unbelievably soft in fact, and almost feel like nothing is there.”
Lululemon Underwear is available in both Men’s and Women’s styles.
High-Rise Brief
What’s more important for you, comfort or style? If it’s comfort, Knickey has you covered. Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas writes, “While these aren’t made to disappear under clothing (VPL does happen on the non-thong styles), that’s what I love about them. I think I own more pairs of underwear that are just plain comfortable rather than functional. These days, there’s a 50/50 chance I’m wearing sweatpants, so why wear underwear that takes away that comfort? At this point, I could replace most of my underwear with pairs from Knickey.”
18 Hour Jersey Boxer Briefs
Mack Weldon makes some of my favorite briefs. “While initially skeptical of this (mostly because I’m not a fabric expert), I can say Mack Weldon’s Jersey Boxer Briefs are the most comfortable I’ve ever worn. But beyond that, they maintain their shape and elasticity wear after wear, unlike other briefs out there. Not only does the waistband sit firm and secure around me, but the legs don’t ever roll up, even when I’m sliding jeans over them. They have a tagless design which I love because that minimizes itchiness and a functional fly, for, well, you know.”
