These Are the Best Pairs of Underwear We’ve Tried

Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas says of Bombas’ new underwear line there “are no bells and definitely no whistles.” But that’s more than okay. She writes, “ It’s purely designed to be comfortable, breathable, and easy to wear. The cotton modal fabric is stretchy, cool to the touch, and the small amount of lace adds a little bit of visual interest while the seamless nylon blend is like the activewear of underwear.”

Bombas Underwear is available in both Men’s and Women’s styles.