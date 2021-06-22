The Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals for Prime Day from Tineco, iRobot, Shark, and More

Prime Day is upon us, and that means deals for a full 48 hours, on everything from home goods to kitchen items. You'll see discounts of 20, 30 even 50% off some of the best-selling brands and products that Amazon has to offer. If you're a Prime Member, you'll see crazy savings on practically anything you could need in your life.

After spending a year inside, I think we could all use a hand at keeping our homes clean. Amazon has tons of deals on vacuum cleaners for Prime Day, so we thought we’d round them all up so you can find the one that’s right for you. From sleek stick vacuums to robot vacuums, these are the best deals that’ll keep your floors clean for good.

Shark

Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum, 47% off

Shark NV358 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Bagless Upright Vacuum, 40% off

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, 47% off

iRobot

Roomba i4+ (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, 38% off

Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop, 40% off

Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, 38% off

Tineco

Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner, 30% off

Pure ONE S12 Plus / S12 Pro EX Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 25% off

iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, 8% off

A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 30% off

Bissel

PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum, 30% off

Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 35% off

2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Seal System, 30% off

Hoover

MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 30% off

MAXLife Pet Max Complete, Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 31% off

Eufy

BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 41% off

RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, 38% off

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.