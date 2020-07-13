These VPN Routers Take Home WiFi Security to the Next Level

You might be wondering what the difference between a VPN router and a regular router is. It’s surprisingly simple. Whereas with a regular router you would have to connect to VPN manually on all of your devices, a VPN router automatically encrypts and protects all of the devices connected to it. This gives you a little more security, which is important if you’re working from home. You don’t want to be the target of a spear phishing attack, among other things. While this set-it-and-forget-it security method is great, you still need to decide which router is best for you. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR LONG RANGE WIFI

TP-Link Smart WiFi Router With this router, you won’t need a WiFi extender, which is nice. It’s Alexa compatible, has parental control options, and offers one of the fastest internet speeds on the list. Buy on Amazon $ 67 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EASY SET UP

ASUS RT-ARCH12 Dual Band WiFi Router Setting up a router can be tricky enough. Thankfully, this router has an interface to make setup and management a breeze. It also has pretty great coverage and allows for file sharing both locally and remotely. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ETHERNET

Linksys LRT214 Gigabit Router This router only works via Ethernet, but it has plenty of ports for all of your devices. It has a built in firewall and offers URL filtering to regulate traffic within your network. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR PORTABILITY

GL.iNet Travel AC VPN Router If you’re a frequent traveler, this router will always ensure your connection is secure. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket. It does have a rather small WiFi range but should be all you need if you’re on the go. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.