With One of These, Your Drinking Water Will Always Be Clean

There’s nothing better than good drinking water. There’s kind of nothing worse than taking a sip of water and it tasting a little funky. Even if your tap water is generally pretty good, it’s worth investing in a purifier. They help weed out chemicals and pollutants that you probably shouldn’t be putting in your body all the time. Getting a purifier is a no brainer. The question is: which one? Whether you’re looking for something to stick in your fridge, or apply to your faucet, we’ve selected some of our favorites so you can have clear, crisp drink water whenever you want it.

FOR A FRIDGE FILTER

Brita Filter Extra Large 18 Cup All you have to do is fill this tank up and pop it in your fridge. Cold, filtered water is ready whenever you want, ready to pour. The filter needs to be replaced every two months or so, but you’ll notice the difference in your water purity. It can reduce chlorine, copper, mercury, zinc, and cadmium impurities oftenly found in tap water. Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SINK FILTER

PUR Faucet Mount System This filter attaches easily to your sink. So easily, in fact, it doesn’t require any tools to do it. You can still access unfiltered water for things like cooking or doing the dishes. It can reduce over 70 different contaminants in your water, including lead, mercury, and certain pesticides. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A BY THE SINK FILTER

Home Master Jr The home master connects to your sink, but not in the same way as the PUR. Instead, it rests on the side so you can pour yourself a cup of filtered water whenever you want it. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A FILTER THAT BLENDS IN

Bosnell Water Filter What I love about the Bosnell is that if you have a stainless steel sink, you won’t even notice it’s there. It does an excellent job at blending in, but an even better job at filtering water. It has a seven layer filtration system that will remove chlorine, dirt, rust, sand, and more. Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

