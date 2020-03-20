Staying Hydrated is Difficult. Nuun Tablets Make It Easier

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

As I’ve mentioned before, I’m a water fanatic. Part of the reason behind my water-obsessed behavior is that I used to get chronic migraines. While little things like Tiger Balm definitely helped curb them, the best way I found to avoid them altogether is by drinking more water. But staying hydrated is no easy feat. It’s been significantly harder to do so while working from home. That was, until I employed my favorite hydration hack.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

Nuun tablets are a portable and easy way to pump your body full of the electrolytes it needs to thrive. Just plop a tablet in about a liter of water (one Nalgene), watch it fizz, and drink up. There are so many great flavors to choose from, like their Immunity and Antioxidant line, their caffeine tubes, or their Rest and Relaxation tablets, that you’ll never get bored of the taste. And, it’s low calorie, too (win, win).

WHY IT’S WORTH IT TO USE NUUN

Hydrating, for many of my friends, is a chore. Many use apps to help them remember to drink up. For others, it’s a resolution, a goal constantly sought after. But with Nuun, it won’t just be a goal, it’ll be a reality. Nuun is that little reminder you keep in your pocket, purse, bag, wherever, that will make drinking water not just a thing you need to do, but something you want to do instead.

Nuun Electrolyte Drink Tablets Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

