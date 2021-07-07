This Is the Best Way to Care for Your Plants, According to Bloomscape’s Expert

I am the worst at taking care of plants. All of my plants are dead and/or slowly creeping towards death. The biggest problem is this: I have no idea what every plant in my home is, let alone the amount of sunlight it needs or how often it needs to be watered. At one point, I knew all of it, but now, I’m just guessing (and not doing a great job of it).

I have no idea how “plant people,” do it, but I recently gained some insight. Bloomscape is one of our favorite direct-to-consumer plant companies out there, delivering beautiful, high quality plants right to your door. They even offer help with the details and care instructions, so even someone like me can take care of plants (if I’m able to remember what those instructions are). Joyce Mast, Bloomscape’s Plant Mom (I’d love to see the LinkedIn posting for her job), told me what I was doing wrong, which was not treating my plants like individuals.

“Every plant has its own set of needs and optimal care conditions. If you want to have a thriving indoor garden, it’s important to keep track of how to best care for your plants,” she said.

As for the best way to do this, Joyce said there are plenty of ways: she mentioned taking photos, using your memory (which has already failed several plants in my case), or keeping notecards.

But the best way to make sure you’re staying organized and taking care of your plants correctly, she said, is with this label maker.

Brother P-Touch Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

“When I was early in my career, I used labels to keep my different plants organized and remember which is which. Sometimes I would even print short care notes, like reminders that certain plants need to be misted or watered regularly,” she told me.

Joyce prefers the labels from the Brother P-Touch because she “can check [her] plants at a glance and it’s less messy than notecards or papers.” Plus, she added, this “one comes with a wide variety of tape colors with different fonts, decorative patterns and even garden-themed symbols like flowers and tools.”

I decided to check it out. I actually already had one that I hadn’t been utilizing correctly. I didn’t label my snake plant (my only plant still standing because it pretty much requires zero care) but I did go out and buy some new plants. In fun fonts and styles, I wrote the name of the plants and simple care instructions, like “medium to low light” or “water every Saturday,” or “turn 90 degrees every Monday.” It felt like I had left myself little reminders all over the house, in perfectly positioned spots, so that I’d know what to do to what plant and when. My plants are doing better than ever before, and I really only have Joyce and her labeling system to thank.

