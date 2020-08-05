If You Wear Glasses, You Need This Anti-Fog Solution Now More Than Ever

Even though we’ve honed in on which face masks are best, that doesn’t mean they’re all perfect. In fact, far from it. Recently, I came across a new issue, one that’s extremely frustrating and difficult to handle: my glasses fogging up. Honestly, I thought I’d have to just stop wearing glasses with my mask altogether. And then I came across this anti-fog spray.

This Antifog Spray looks like it was made specifically for snorkeling or swimming goggles, but it works the same way with your glasses. It’s easy to use— just spritz some onto your glasses, and that’s it. This formula has a streak free finish and doesn’t leave a single mark. The liquid creates a strong, heavy duty coating to protect your glasses from fogging up, and with each application, the duration of anti-fog gets longer and longer. As an added bonus, this solution also cleans your glasses while defogging, removing fingerprints, dirt, and smudges of all kinds.

I didn’t really think that I’d need an anti-fog solution, well, ever. But after wearing even sunglasses with my mask, there’s nothing more annoying. And since my mask is more important than my glasses right now, I’m glad there’s a solution to help keep my glasses fog-free while I’m wearing it.

Splaqua Anti Fog Spray Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

