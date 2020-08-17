Yes, You Can Get Rid of Ring Stains on Wood. You Just Need These

I haven’t always cared for wood the way that I should. My mom is still upset about me sticking a fork in her new kitchen table ten years ago. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve grown to appreciate, care for, even respect wood. It’s important. The wood doesn’t have anyone to stand up for itself. And so in the past, I thought there was no way of getting rid of the ring from my favorite cup or water bottle sweating. I thought the entire piece of furniture was forever ruined, that from then on, I’d have to live with a ring-worn coffee table or console. And then, I came across something that revolutionized my relationship with wood.

I’m not saying you should start putting glasses down haphazardly, coaster-free all of a sudden, but now if you do by accident, your furniture won’t be ruined permanently. These watermark removing wipes are like screen wipes, but specifically designed for wood. Inside of the package is a 4”x5” reusable cloth that is treated with some sort of magical miracle substance. Simply rub it in the direction of the wood grain where a water ring is, and the ring will disappear. It might take some elbow grease, but there’s no more satisfying feeling than seeing a ring vanish before your eyes.

While the cloth is reusable, I recommend getting more than one. You never know when a wood stain is going to occur, and it’s best not to wait around. With this cloth, you don’t have to worry about your wooden furniture. That is, unless someone sticks a fork in it. That is something this cloth can’t solve.

Guardsman Watermark Removing Cloth Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

