This Fan Is a Sleep Expert’s White Noise Machine of Choice

There’s nothing like a good night’s sleep. Unfortunately, that’s been hard to come by. I’m not sure what it is—maybe it’s noise, maybe I’m too hot, or even just stress—but I have had trouble sleeping the whole night through. So I decided to reach out to a sleep expert to get to the bottom of it. Maybe, I thought, they would have a good tip on how they sleep that I could apply to my own life.

I spoke with Russell Jelinke, who is the Director of Product Engineering for Casper, the original bed-in-a-box company that is setting the standard for sleeping well. I love their weighted blanket, their pillows, and if you haven’t heard a good review of their mattress you must be living under a rock. I was expecting Russell to recommend something a little more like the best bed sheets or pillow, but instead, he let me in on a little secret.

He said that this tiny fan is better than any white noise machine he’s tried.

Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan Buy at Amazon $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Vornado Fan “acts as a noise machine and air circulator and I really can’t sleep without it,” Russell said. Using it has become part of his bedtime routine. The Vornado “sits on his floor near the foot of the bed and is aimed at the ceiling and results in a gentle air circulation in most of the room, especially the bed.”

Instead of going for a more traditional noise machine, Russell prefers this fan because of the air circulation it provides, and the fan itself is able to generate “great white noise that makes a noise machine unnecessary.” He told me he “always sleeps with the windows open and lives on a busy street,” and not only does this help drown out traffic noise, but it also “helps neutralize outside air.”

If you’re wondering if Russell is a hot sleeper, he actually isn’t. But he did mention that “it definitely helps keep my room (and therefore my body) at a cool temperature that puts my mind at ease, which is a huge part of getting a good night’s sleep.”

As an extremely hot sleeper, I decided I needed to test this out and immediately. Not only does it help keep me cool, it is also a great, more natural sounding white noise machine, that I wasn’t bothered by. And Russell was right, it really felt like the air was moving around and being circulated. I’ve been sleeping with it at the foot of my bed for the past couple of weeks; I don’t feel like I’m breathing stale air, and I haven’t woken up with a dry throat. Instead, it has transformed my bedroom, and to be quite honest, I haven’t slept better in a long time.

