Make Every Corner Of Your Home Into a Workspace With a WiFi Extender

Whether you’re newly working from home or need a boost in your signal, a WiFi extender can help take the headaches out of wondering why your internet is so slow. Extenders are there to help, well, extend the signal of your WiFi. Traditionally, signals become weak because of two things, an overload of users (all those teenagers home for quarantine doing TikToks) or interference like a wall or even a TV. There’s really only so much you can get out of your normal router. WiFi extenders will blanket your home with strong, fast WiFi, so that no matter where you are, you’ll be able to stream, Zoom, and do more without dropping signal.

TP-Link AC2600 WiFi Extender This easy-to-install extender boosts signal to multiple devices at once, so there’s no lagging no matter how many of your family members are using the internet. There’s even a Gigabit Ethernet port that your wired devices can connect to directly for super fast internet. Buy on Amazon $ 115 Free Shipping

NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX3700 With this extender, you could easily do work in your backyard since it covers a range of up to 1,000 sq ft. It can handle up to 15 devices at once. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

Rock Space WiFi Range Extender The setup of this extender takes seconds and is compatible with 99% of the routers on the market. There’s also a smart signal indicator to help you to find the best location for Wi-Fi coverage. Buy on Amazon $ 46 Free Shipping

Nextbox WiFi Extender This compact extender has three different modes, depending on what you need for your home. Repeater Mode extends wireless WiFi coverage. AP Mode allows speedy wired connection to a wireless network. Router Mode allows you to create your own network through your at-home router. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

