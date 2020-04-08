Never Spill Food While Cooking Again With One of These Woks

If you don’t have a wok, I can’t recommend one enough. While I love my nonstick frying pan, wok’s are superior because they distribute heat more evenly, require less oil, and when you’re shuffling things around if you’re making a stir fry or something of the sort, it’ll ensure that nothing falls over the top due to it’s concave shape. In short, they’re great and will make you a better home cook with very little effort. Here are some of our favorite woks so you can get to cooking up something good.

FOR A STAINLESS STEEL WOK

Willow & Everett Stainless Steel Wok With Lid This stainless steel option is great for cooking things fast, and is lightweight so you can shake things up with ease. It also comes with a bamboo spatula and a lid so you can master your healthy one pan dinners. Buy on Amazon $ 58 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A CAST IRON WOK

Lodge Cast Iron Wok This cast iron wok will be difficult to move around in comparison to the above stainless steel one. But it is non-stick (if seasoned correctly) and does a great job of maintaining heat and heating things evenly. This one will last you your entire life if you take care of it properly. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A TRADITIONAL WOK

Craft Wok Hammered Carbon Steel This is as close as you’ll get to a traditional wok. It’s hand-hammered in Guangzhou and made out of carbon steel, which has the benefits of stainless steel and cast iron in one. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A RESTAURANT WORTHY WOK

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Wok A perfect combo of a cast iron skillet and a stainless steel frying pan, Made In’s Wok has the heat retention, seasoning abilities, and nonstick properties of a cast iron pan, while maintaining a stainless steel pan’s heat control, lightness and cooking speed. Not only will it stir fry just about anything, it’ll look beautiful on your stove, too. Buy on Made In Cookware $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

