I Hate Jeans, But I Love My Mott & Bow Pair

Like many of us, the pandemic has enabled me to wear leggings or sweatpants every single day of my life (although, if we’re being honest, I really started doing this the moment I got pregnant two years ago). I have zero complaints about this, because jeans are… well, they’re jeans, and they can be uncomfortable and restrictive. However, I will make one exception: I recently got a pair of Mott & Bow jeans, and I was shocked to discover that not only do I not mind wearing them, but I actually love wearing them.

I chose the Mott & Bow Mom Allen jeans, a slim boyfriend style that is slightly on the looser side without being too tight (like skinny jeans) or too straight leg (I can’t pull that off). I love this style, and I also love where the waistband sits: it’s definitely not low-rise, but it’s also not so high-rise that it ends up feeling uncomfortable. They fit nicely at the waist without cutting off circulation and then loosen down the leg, making them casual and comfortable, even after wearing them all day.

From the moment I put these jeans on, they felt lived-in and incredibly soft. With other brands, I normally find that I have to wear the jeans a few times and wash them at least once in order to get that lovely worn-in feeling, but these came that way, which meant there was no breaking in period — a major win. And, as a petite woman, I loved that these really were not that long on me. Usually, if I don’t buy a petite size, my jeans need to be hemmed before I can even think about wearing them. These only needed to be folded up just a bit on my ankles, which was great (if you are not a petite size, these may be ankle length on you).

On top of all of that, I just really love how Mott & Bow operates. Their home try-on program is the best way to find your perfect-fitting pair: you pay for one pair of jeans, but you get to choose two sizes, sending back whichever pair doesn’t work for you. Since jean sizes can vary so much depending on the style, the denim, and the brand, this is an incredibly helpful way to buy.

Overall, I can’t recommend Mott & Bow more. There are plenty of different options for both men and women, and everything comes in at an affordable price point while feeling like luxury denim. They might not be leggings, but they come pretty close.

