The Best Women’s Pajama Sets that You’ll Want to Keep On All Day

There’s something so satisfying about a matching pajama set. It’s like wearing a suit, except you won’t look silly lounging in bed wearing it. A matching set makes me think of early ‘90s rom-coms and sleepovers, where girls gossiped and put on face masks. My typical pajama choice is an old, baggy t-shirt and some comfy underwear, but seeing all of these matching sets has me thinking I’m missing out on something.

PajamaGram Pajama Set This matching set is made from a cotton-jersey blend and features tiny polka dots and contrast piping. It’s as classic as you can get. Buy on Amazon $ 31 Free Shipping

Women's Beautifully Soft Notch Collar Pajama Set Sometimes, pants are just too much. This set gives you the classic notched lapel and contrast piping but pairs the top with a pair of easy, breezy shorts. Buy on Target $ 25

ENJOYNIGHT Women's Sleepwear with Capri Pants Pajama Set If you want to have a little fun with your PJs, this is the set for you. It’s soft cotton with illustrations of all the ways you can enjoy coffee printed all over. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set Bold prints and silky fabric make this set a leap above the rest. Plus, the lightweight fabric is breathable and the pants have pockets for your phone or some snacks. Buy on SummerSalt $ 95

Ekouaer Pajamas Set Long Sleeve Sleepwear, $20: If you want head-to-toe luxury, this is it. It’s a soft viscose material, so it’ll never feel uncomfortable or bunchy. It has a drawstring elastic waistband, too. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

