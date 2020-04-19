The Best Women’s Slippers That You Can Totally Wear Outside

In my home right now, I have three pairs of slippers that I wear religiously, but I only reserve one to wear to the store or to grab a package. These are my outside slippers and I feel strongly that everyone should have a pair. Outside slippers are slippers that have a thick, hard bottom to keep your feet protected from the street below but should also be comfortable enough that you could wear them like regular slippers all day. If you need a good pair of outside slippers, we’ve rounded up some of the best.

FOR EASY WEARING

ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers These slide-on slippers feature a memory foam footbed, fleece lining, and a hard, skid-resistant bottom. For when you need to run out the door to grab mail, take the dog out, or help with groceries, these are the slippers for you. Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EXTRA COMFORT

Crocs Women's Classic Lined Clog Look, Crocs may not be the best looking shoe out there, but they’re comfortable. These have been fully lined with faux fur and still feature the classic Croc strap if you need extra support to keep them on your feet. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR WHEN YOU WON’T CHANGE

Jessica Simpson Micro Suede Moccasin Indoor Outdoor Slipper These are the kind of slippers that I love, something that you can wear around the house with ease but that are capable of bringing out outside if need be. These extra fluffy ones come in seven different colors, too. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

FOR A SLEEK LOOK

Amazon Essentials Women's Leather Moccasin Slipper If you’re looking for a slipper with no frills, this one is it. Made from 100% suede with a faux fur lining, these slippers will keep you warm and comfy no matter what. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A FASHIONABLE OPTION

Dearfoams Women's Rebecca Microfiber Velour Slipper Are these ballet flats or are they slippers? No one will be able to tell that you wore your house shoes outside with these gel-infused memory foam slippers from Dearfoams. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

