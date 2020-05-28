Upgrade Your Sunglasses This Summer With These Picks

Sunglasses can be very subjective. The shapes and styles of sunglasses vary, and sometimes one shape just won’t work out for you. But because there are so many options available, you’re sure to find a pair that looks good. From classic aviator-style sunglasses to modern cat eye, we’ve rounded up some of the best options for any shape or style you’re looking for. Sunny days are ahead, so make sure you have a pair of sunglasses that you love.
FOR ROUND SUNGLASSES
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses
Round sunglasses are having a comeback. The retro-inspired style of these stainless steel sunglasses is great for most face shapes. They also come in different lens options.
FOR CATEYE SUNGLASSES
Women's Cateye Tort Sunglasses
These classic tortoise shell sunglasses are a step above, with gold-rimmed tips and nose bridge. They’re lightweight and have full UV protection.
FOR POLARIZED SUNGLASSES
WOWSUN Polarized Sunglasses
The composite frame of these sunglasses house mirrored lenses for a stylish, modern look. They’re polarized to give you the best view.
FOR MIRRORED SUNGLASSES
SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses
While these aren’t polarized, they do have 100% UVA and UVB blocking capabilities. Choose from over 20 different lens and frame combinations.
FOR SQUARE SUNGLASSES
Ray-Ban Youngster 54mm Sunglasses
Square sunglasses are great for people who want a more dramatic silhouette. These Ray-Bans have 100% UV protection and are made in Italy.
FOR AVIATOR SUNGLASSES
Quay High Key Mini 57mm Aviator Sunglasses
Made from a metal/polycarbonate blend, these sunglasses have 100% UV protection and are super lightweight. They have a slightly smaller frame size so they’ll flatter a wide range of face shapes.
