The Best Women’s Swimwear Brands of 2021

And so it begins: Swimsuit shopping. Whether you’re replacing suits that no longer serve you from last year, or you’re just in the mood to find the perfect one, you’ve got options. We’ve tried some of the top-selling suits from our favorite brands and we have some opinions. There’s something for everyone, depending on what you want out of your swimsuit. We’ve rounded up our favorites.
Best overall: Everlane
Best selection: Aerie
Best for swimming laps: Girlfriend Collective
Best for all sizes: Kitty and Vibe
Best options for larger bust: Lively
Best black one-piece: Tempt Me
Best colorful one-piece: Summersalt
Best Overall: Everlane Swim
Made from regenerated nylon, Everlane’s swimwear is good for you and good for the earth. It’s fully lined and made with quick-drying and fade-resistant properties. What’s truly lovely about this swimwear is how affordable it is. You can get an entire bikini set for the price of one piece from other brands. It’s soft, durable, and extremely comfortable.
Best Feature: The three different styles are classic but fashionable. Each offers support and coverage for practically any size, from an XXS up to an XXL.
Best Selection: Aerie Swim
Aerie has always been my go-to for swimwear and this year is no different. The large range of sizes, shapes, and silhouettes makes shopping for what you really want out of a swimsuit easy. I opted for the Jacquard Tie Bandeau Bikini Top and Bottom, a matching set with textured details and a bright orange color, because who doesn’t want to stand out this summer?
Best Feature: Adjustable straps and multiple hooks in the back make this the best fitting swimsuit I own. It’s stretchy and comfortable, but won’t budge (even if you get tackled by a wave).
Best for Swimming Laps: Girlfriend Collective
If you’re looking for a move activewear-focused swimsuit that will still make you feel good, Girlfriend is the answer. The swim line launched at the end of April 2021 and it features athletic cuts in bright, bold colors. It’s made from sustainable material made from regenerated nylon. They come in sizes XXS up to 6XL, making them one of the most inclusive options on the market.
Best feature: Because of the athletic cut of these swimsuits, they’re the perfect thing to actually do things in. From beach volleyball to body surfing, these suits will stay on.
Best for All Sizes: Kitty and Vibe
The novelty prints of this brand make for a fun and festive swim experience. Not only is it size-inclusive, with tops going from A to G cups and bottoms up to 3XL, but they also offer two bottom size options depending on how much junk you’ve got in the trunk. They even offer reversible styles, which are great for traveling.
Best feature: The sizing. The fact that more swimwear brands don’t offer bottoms with options for back coverage (in the same cut, not a totally different style) is mind-boggling.
Best Options for Larger Busts: Lively
Lively’s commitment to making comfortable lingerie that’s still functional spills over into their swimwear. Their classic bralette basically went viral when it was first launched and they’re taking that success into bikinis and one-pieces. They’re comfortable, come in multiple colors to mix and match, and the Busty Bralette style is perfect for those with larger chests.
Best feature: The cut of the bralette style top is the perfect combination of sexy and functional. It’ll keep you covered but the small cutout in the front and the nearly open back gives you the perfect amount of skin.
Best Black One-Piece: Tempt Me
This sell-out suit from Amazon is already a reader favorite. It’s flattering, comfortable, and affordable. The plunging neckline has a mesh panel for a sexy addition that won’t make you feel like you’re spilling out. It offers support and comfort for all.
Best feature: The ruching across the stomach is incredibly flattering. It gives visual interest while also covering up any problem areas across the stomach.
Best Colorful One-piece: Summersalt
Designer-inspired swimwear at an affordable price point? That’s Sumemrsalt. Their one-pieces are the ones that we’re focusing on here, with a plethora of colors and styles to choose from for any body shape. The colors are bright, the patterns are classic, and the quality is top-notch. If you’re looking for a one-piece that will get people asking where you got it, this is the brand. It’s also great for those with longer torsos, as the one-pieces run a bit long.
Best feature: The designs of this swimwear are unmatched. From one-shoulder to wrap styles, if you want a little more coverage on the beach but don’t want to sacrifice style, Summersalt is your brand.