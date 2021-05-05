The Best Women’s Swimwear Brands of 2021

Made from regenerated nylon, Everlane’s swimwear is good for you and good for the earth. It’s fully lined and made with quick-drying and fade-resistant properties. What’s truly lovely about this swimwear is how affordable it is. You can get an entire bikini set for the price of one piece from other brands. It’s soft, durable, and extremely comfortable.

Best Feature: The three different styles are classic but fashionable. Each offers support and coverage for practically any size, from an XXS up to an XXL.