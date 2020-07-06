Where to Get Women’s Workout Shorts You Actually Like

Ever since I was young, I had a rather robust collection of workout shorts. I’ve played every conceivable version of team sport since I was a kid and that comes with needing to have shorts to exercise in. Now, my collection has dwindled and I’m looking to find pairs that I truly enjoy wearing while I’m working out. We’ve rounded up a group of some of the best-selling women’s workout shorts on the market. That means you can find a pair or two that you enjoy wearing, even if you don’t really enjoy working out.

BALEAF High Waist Workout Shorts These lightweight compression shorts are great for yoga or pilates, as you stretch and tone your legs. They have a wide waistband, so no pinching here, and have two side pockets for your phone or wallet if need be. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

IUGA Yoga Shorts If you really want something to help with compressions and smoothing, these are the shorts for you. They have a longer inseam, two pockets on either side (plus a waistband pocket) and they’re thick enough to hold up to even your deepest squat. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping

Under Armour Women's Play Up 2.0 Shorts Easy and breezy, you can’t go wrong with a pair of lightweight, comfortable Under Armour shorts. These have side pockets and are made with fabric that’s quick-drying and moisture-wicking. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

Relay Shorts You really can’t argue with over 400 reviews and an almost perfect 5-star rating. They’re quick-drying and lightweight, so you’ll never feel uncomfortable. There’s a hidden zipper pocket, too. Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 45

Speed Up Short These running shorts feature four-way stretch, sweat-wicking material. They’re lined with a lightweight, quick-drying layer to keep you feeling great, even if it’s 90 degrees out. There’s even an easy-access pocket on the back and a hidden drawstring. Buy on Lululemon $ 58

Nike Tempo Icon Clash Running Shorts Just one look at these bright and bold shorts is enough to put a smile on your face. These best-sellers keep you cool with a special Dri-FIT fabric that’s ventilated with mesh panels at the side. Buy on Nike $ 35

