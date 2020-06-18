The Best Women’s Workout Tanks That Keep You Cool

Working out is one of those things where you feel like you can really wear whatever you want, but once you start, you realize you messed up. Wearing a non-breathable shirt can spell disaster, sweat pooling and sticking to every inch of you. At this point, we’ve talked about so many different pieces of our favorite activewear, and so a T-shirt just won’t do. Instead, get a tank top that will work with you while you’re moving. We’ve rounded up a handful to keep your activewear at its peak.

icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women These lightweight tanks are made from a blend of polyester and rayon. They’re sweat-wicking and feature a racerback style, so you can stay cool no matter what workout you’re doing. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping

Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Racerback Tank Top The heathered look of these tanks make them perfect for a stylish workout outfit. Made from a mix of polyester and spandex, they’re moisture-wicking and stretchy. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

Fihapyli Workout Tank Top This modal/cotton blend tank features a mesh panel in the back for maximum breathability. It’s stretchy and comes in over 15 colors. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping

Twist Around 2-in-1 Tank Part top, part bra, this breathable top is all you’ll want to train in. It has a built-in bra and a large sheer panel for airflow. It’s quick-drying and sweat-wicking. Buy on Amazon $ 78

CloudKnit High Neck Tank Cloudknit is one of the Outdoor Voices’ most popular materials. This tank is soft, lightweight, and stretchy to move with you. Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 55

Shanti Crop Rib Tank This tight fitting tank is made from a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. The ribbed texture conforms to your shape without feeling too constricting. Buy on Athleta $ 44

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.