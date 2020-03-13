Here’s Everything You Need To Enjoy Working From Home

Working from home can mean a drastic lifestyle switch, and your home might be ill-prepared for it. Whether it’s carving out a niche in your space where you can be productive, or just enhancing that WFH experience, it’s important to make your livable space into a workable one too. Whether you’re already someone who works at home, or have recently joined the club, here are some items to make your home a better, more productive place to work.
HP Full HD Monitor
A monitor might be what I miss most about my office. But there are great options to choose from while you’re working from home. This one from Samsung works well in small spaces, but HP makes a great one, too, if you can spare the space.
Bodum Chambord French Press
The worst part of working from home might be the lack of coffee. There are many coffee machines to choose from, but might I recommend a French Press? A french press will make enough coffee to keep you focused, won’t take up too much precious counter space, and can double as a cold-brew maker in a pinch. Bodum makes a classic one perfect for any space.
Fellow Stagg EKG, Electric Kettle
Regardless of your coffee maker of choice, an electric kettle is a necessity, and the Fellow Stagg kettle is my pick. It has temperature control options so you can make sure you’re brewing your coffee or tea at the exact right temperature—never too hot, never too cold.
Miir Camp Mug
You need a good mug, plain and simple. And if you’re like me, you probably have a lot of ceramic mugs. But those won’t cut it. You’re busy. And when you’re busy, coffee can be the last thing on your mind (crazy, I know). That’s why you need this insulated mug from Miir, to keep your coffee hot, even if you forget about it.
Bearaby Napper Weighted Blanket
A weighted blanket can help you reduce stress and anxiety, and help keep you from pacing the house. This one from Bearaby is the best one Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas has ever seen. Made with naturally weighted yarn, it’s not only beautiful, it’s breathable too.
Neetto Height Adjustable Laptop Bed Table
One of the best parts of working from home is you get to work from the comfort of your own bed, among all of your favorite pillows, blankets, and sometimes under the sheets. But working from bed for me means hunching over my laptop. This wonderful laptop tray is a great problem solver. It adjusts to the perfect height, whether you’re working in your bed, or on the couch. It’s also just a fantastic tray if your significant other wants to bring you breakfast in bed (hint, hint).
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion
Similarly, your chair, or your couch for that matter, might not be as ergonomic as your chair back at the office. These pillows and braces are great for lumbar support if your back has been hurting. Purple makes a great option, but I like this one for sitting all over the house.
iCloth Lens and Screen Cleaner
These individually wrapped wipes are made special for your electronics, which can get very dirty. These will get rid of dirt and germs without scratching, scuffing, or causing any other damage to the delicate screens in your life. They’re not just for phones, you can and should use them on your TV, your laptop, glasses, even your camera lenses.
The Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum
While we’re on the topic of keeping a clean space, may I recommend the Shark WANDVAC. While there are other great handheld vacuums out there, the Shark is the sleekest of the bunch. Plus it’s designed for high maneuverability so you can get those cookie crumbs that have fallen in that corner. No, that one...over there.
Minnetonka Winslet Slipper
A good pair of slippers can be a working from home game changer. Glerups are a great choice, but Minnetonka makes a great pair too. Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas likes these Minnetonka slippers a little more than Glerups for at home or quick trips to the store.
Brooklinen Bergen Jogger
Working from home attire needs to strike a steady balance: comfortable, but not too comfortable. You don’t want to be walking around in underwear, you want something that still makes you feel like the professional you are, but a comfortable one. The Bergen Jogger from Brooklinen hits the nail on the head.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
If you’re WFH with your significant other or children, a good pair of noise cancelling headphones might help you focus on getting things done. Bose makes a great pair that allows you to adjust how strong the active noise cancellation is. They are Alexa compatible, and while they’re great for listening to music, they’re also a comfortable option for your next WFH conference call.
Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand
For me, having a clean and organized space is a productivity-must. Step one is getting rid of all of those annoying cords. This Belkin charging stand is stylish, and works overtime as a stand, so you can charge-up, and stay busy, too.
The Sill ZZ Plant
If you don’t have a plant at home, what are you even doing? If you do have one, you know you always need more. The Sill has a great selection of plants that will make you feel like you’re outside even when you’re trapped at home. This ZZ Plant is a great one for just about any kind of thumb.
