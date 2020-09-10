These Yoga Blocks Will Help You Get a Deeper Stretch

Although you might not think it, yoga blocks are one of the most essential pieces of home gym equipment money can buy. That’s because stretching is important, and stretching properly is even more important. Yoga blocks are great because they essentially bring the floor higher up, so when you’re touching your toes, or even in downward dog, you don’t have to contort your body to reach. Instead, you can focus on form, and get a better stretch in the process. Picking out the correct yoga blocks for your needs can be tricky though, so to help out, we’ve rounded up some excellent options.

FOR THE BEST YOGA BLOCK

Gaiam Yoga Block This yoga block is the best out there. It’s made of supportive foam that won’t slip while you’re in poses, and has beveled edges for easy gripping. It comes in a variety of colors and is easy to clean if you sweat on it. You’ll need two. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A PRETTY GOOD BLOCK

Manduka Recycled High Density EVA Foam Block Another great option is Manduka’s block. Made out of recycled foam, this one will offer firm support and a no slip grip as well. It’s more expensive than the Gaiam blocks, which makes it lose a few points, but it’s still an excellent choice. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A CORK BLOCK

Lotuscraft Cork Yoga Block Cork blocks are a little less responsive than the foam alternatives, but great for more flow-oriented yoga classes. This cork one is firmer than most, which is essential for balancing poses so you can ensure stability. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A WOODEN BLOCK

Wooden Life Bamboo Yoga Block Wooden blocks are for more advanced yogis practicing poses like headstand and handstand. They are the closest you can get to actually raising the floor up a bit, but aren’t as supportive as their foam alternatives. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A BLOCK + STRAP SET

Reehut Yoga Block What I love about these blocks is that it comes with a strap included. The blocks themselves will do the trick, but the strap will allow you to go deeper into poses to get a better stretch. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

