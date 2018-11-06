EL PASO—Beto O’Rourke’s first fan, his mother Melissa, walked through the door of his campaign headquarters on Monday after another long day of get-out-the-vote efforts. She echoed the cautious optimism that the Democratic senate candidate’s supporters have uttered in recent days as Election Day approached: he has a chance.

“Almost everyone we saw today had already early voted or planned to vote for Beto tomorrow,” she told The Daily Beast in an outfit suitable for knocking on doors in the bright Texas sun: bandana around her neck, hat and sunglasses.

Early voting turnout in Texas has surpassed total turnout for the entire 2014 election. In El Paso County, which O’Rourke represents as a congressman, his campaign boasted Monday night that 129,000 people had voted early compared to 27,000 four years ago. But polls have consistently put Sen. Ted Cruz ahead of O’Rourke, with the latest giving him about an eight-point advantage.

The phrase “he has a chance” has become a mantra. Talk to nearly anyone with a Beto shirt, sticker or button and they’ll repeat the line. The reason that the optimism is guarded is because Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, when O’Rourke was in his 20s.

“This is the most important time of our lives,” O’Rourke told a packed auditorium at the University of El Paso Monday night.

For Sen. Ted Cruz, that statement is certainly true. A loss on Election Day might mark the beginning of the end of the a political career that had him as a presidential hopeful just two years ago. O’Rourke would also be out of a job if he loses: he had to forego reelection to the House to run for the Senate.

If O’Rourke somehow wins, it will be a testament to his likability: many of O’Rourke’s supporters tout his quite liberal policy positions only after gushing about him as a person.

“I just believe in him,” said Claudia Martinez, a campaign volunteer and friend of the O’Rourke family.

“He actually cares about people, and you can tell that he cares,” said Alessandra Merino, a 19-year-old UTEP student, outside O’Rourke’s Monday night rally.

“I feel like Beto is listening to us. I feel like he represents us,” Ana Rico, Merino’s friend, chimed in. “I’m nervous, though. Some polls are dead even.”

This personal connection to O’Rourke drives his supporters—much like the millions who voted for Trump or Barack Obama years earlier. O’Rourke speaking fluent Spanish doesn’t hurt, either. Whenever O’Rourke dives into a run in Spanish during his rallies, the crowd goes wild.

It’s not just style: it’s a campaign strategy. O’Rourke has he visited all 254 Texas counties—a fact that has become meme-like thanks to his repeating it at every campaign stop—but he’s made himself accessible in ways that Cruz just isn’t. O’Rourke and a skeleton crew of campaign staffers were rolling around Texas in an SUV, filming Facebook live videos of them talking, eating, and answering questions. Then came the viral video of O’Rourke supporting NFL players who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. More donations. More campaign stops. More volunteers signing up. More attention.

After a series of debates where O’Rourke finally began attacking Cruz, and with Cruz’s lead shrinking, in October the senator called for help in the form of a presidential rally. In Houston, Cruz grinned and thanked the president who two years prior he had called a “coward” for making an obscure threat about digging up dirt on Cruz’s wife, Heidi.

Around the same time it was O’Rourke’s time to receive endorsements of his own, many from celebrities and one from LeBron James. Money kept pouring in and the volunteer army kept knocking on doors. O’Rourke kept travelling Texas, writing updates to supporters from the seat of his plane on a recent flight from Dallas to Houston, and holding several events a day for weeks on end, including one in a majority black neighborhood in South Dallas just days before heading back to El Paso—nine hours by car—to be home for Election Day.

And now the race is over, and if it doesn’t feel like the biggest night in Texas politics to everyone in the state, it certainly must for O’Rourke. The question remains whether voters, especially Hispanic ones, will show up on Tuesday in the numbers similar to early voting, or whether the apathy of elections past will remain in place.

Felipe Castenada, a chemist and second-generation American whose parents were seasonal farm workers from Mexico before becoming citizens, said his mother has never voted, and even O’Rourke won’t change that.

“She just doesn’t think it matters, that it affects her, and I won’t try to convince her otherwise,” he said. “She’s too stubborn.”