Beverly Hills Doctor Who Pushed Trump’s Favorite COVID Drug Arrested in Capitol Riots

A Beverly Hills doctor who’s publicly criticized the coronavirus vaccine and advocated for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment against the deadly virus has been arrested in connection with the Capitol riots.

Dr. Simone Gold, 55, was among three Los Angeles residents who were arrested on Monday in connection with the insurrection. Gina Bisignano, the 52-year-old owner of Gina’s Eyelashes and Skincare, and 37-year-old John Strand are also facing charges.

Gold garnered national attention in July when she organized a press conference on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to condemn pandemic lockdowns and rave about how “hydroxychloroquine works” as a treatment for COVID-19.

The doctor made a similar speech during the Jan. 6 insurrection, confirming to The Washington Post she was photographed holding a megaphone on the Rotunda floor. (In June, the FDA revoked its emergency authorization of hydroxychloroquine, stating the drug could actually do more harm than good because of its “ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other potentially serious side effects.”)

In a 30-second video, Gold can be seen speaking in the Rotunda while two police officers stand behind her, gesturing at her and others to leave. While most of her speech is inaudible in the video, Gold can be heard saying “I’m a mom” and “massive medical establishment.”

“I can certainly speak to the place that I was, and it most emphatically was not a riot,” Gold told the Post, adding she gave the same speech during a Jan. 5 rally for Trump supporters. “Where I was, was incredibly peaceful.”

Gold said she does “regret being there,” as her presence at the riots will distract from her work for America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that’s pushed misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine. Five people died and dozens were injured during the riots, as thousands of MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol and forced elected leaders to go into hiding for hours.

Gold also admitted she went to Jan. 6 event with Strand, the communications director for America’s Frontline Doctors. Strand and Gold were pictured in a photo circulated by the FBI. The doctor told the Post she was fired from her job as an emergency room physician for two hospitals in July after her speech—and has not worked as a medical professional since.

In an interview with the Beverly Hills Courier, Bisignano confirmed her involvement in the storming of the Capitol. Claiming she was just “caught up” in the moment, Bisignano told the outlet that she witnessed fighting during the siege—but insisted, without offering a shred of evidence, that the violence was “antifa and BLM.”

“Everybody, we need gas masks. We need weapons. We need strong, angry patriots to help our boys, they don’t want to leave. We need protection,” Bisignano says in a video that’s been circulating on social media, according to the Courier.

“We the people are not going to take it anymore. You are not going to take away our Trumpy-bear, you are not going to take away our votes and our freedom that I thank God for. This is 1776 and we the people will never give up. We will never let our country go to the globalists. George Soros, you can go to hell,” she added.