Beware of Russians Bearing Coronavirus Gifts

The Kremlin’s highly publicized “humanitarian aid” to the plague-stricken United States is not an altruistic gesture. It’s a coldly calculated political move. But that doesn’t seem to worry President Donald Trump, who proclaimed during his press conference Thursday: “I’m not concerned about Russian propaganda. Not even a little bit.”

That’s a very big mistake. Yes, yet another one. This is an example of the Kremlin’s time-honored tactic diverting attention to another country as an example of things going even worse elsewhere, and Russian state media make it clear it’s anything but a goodwill gesture.

As the official story goes, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Trump whether the United States needed Russia’s help in dealing with the coronavirus. As a publicity stunt, this could hardly be more obvious. But, likely to Putin’s surprise, the president of the mightiest country in the world said “Yes.” According to Russia’s state news outlet TASS, Trump accepted the favor “with gratitude” and is expected to reciprocate as needed in the future.