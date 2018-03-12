Beyoncé and Jay-Z Make 2018 ‘On the Run II’ World Tour Official

The rumors were true. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are going back on the road together this year for a massive world tour.

OTR II, as they are calling it, will kick off in the U.K. on June 6 for 15 dates before coming to America for 21 shows starting with Cleveland, Ohio on July 25th and ending in Vancouver, BC on October 2, with stops in Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles along the way. The full list of dates can be found on Jay-Z’s website.

The tour is a sequel of sorts to 2014’s On the Run tour following the surprise release of Beyoncé’s self-titled album. But that was also the year her sister Solange was caught on camera attacking Jay-Z in an elevator.

What followed was months of heated coverage about the state of the couple’s marriage, including rampant speculation about “the end of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.” The release of Lemonade in 2016 only fueled the rumors, seeming to confirm that Jay-Z had cheated on her with someone the singer called “Becky with the good hair.”

And yet now, if we are to believe the glossy video that accompanies the tour announcement, the couple is more in love than ever before. We see the pair slowly move in for a kiss, as flashes of their romantic life appear on the screen and Alton Ellis’ 1977 hit “I’m Still in Love with You” plays in the background.

It’s the perfect sales pitch for fans who want to see America’s true first couple together again in stadiums across the world.