Beyoncé Beats Kim Kardashian at Nude Selfie Game With Arty Tour Book

Beyoncé has one-upped the nude selfie style of Kim Kardashian by incorporating her husband into intimate photographs from the book accompanying her and Jay-Z's On The Run II tour.

Of course, it wasn't so long ago that there was intense speculation over whether or not the most powerful marriage in pop would even survive, after Beyoncé's angry album Lemonade, which explored feelings of betrayal after the narrator discovered her partner was having an affair with 'Becky with the good hair.'

Speculation that the music drew closely on real life was confirmed for many when Jay, talking to an interviewer, spoke about his 'infidelity' as a consequence of emotional turmoil. He also alluded to cheating on the track '4:44'.

However the show has gone on, and Beyoncé and Jay were soon afterwards pictured appearing together and never formally separated.

Now, back on the road together for the reprise of their phenomenally successful On The Run tour, comes the new tour book which, as well as plenty of nude Beyoncé pics, features dozens of intimate pictures of Jay and Bey naked and curled up lovingly together.

Fans who have bought the book have been snapping the pages and posting them on social media.

In one of the pictures, the couple is captured lounging naked in bed and in another Beyoncé lies on a bed reading a newspaper wearing nothing but a thong.

The power pop partners tour began last week in Europe and will continue through the summer around the world.

Not all online commentators are impressed though—some have directly accused Bey of copying Kim Kardashian's formula (to which we say, er, remember Madonna's book Sex?) with one writing: "Why I'm not understanding .... this is not necessary. Men love you with your clothes on. I understand you love your body but somethings are private."