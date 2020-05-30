This Pot Makes Cooking Pasta Easier Than It Already Is

Quarantine has definitely upped my carb intake. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s this: there is no such thing as too much pasta. Pasta is a life force for me right now. It’s the easiest thing to make, yet it’s almost impossible to truly master. It’s great for meal prepping and there’s nothing like sitting down for Sunday supper and eating up a plate of spaghetti and meatballs a la Lady and the Tramp. While there are thousands of ways to prepare pasta, you should really only be using this pot.

It might sound silly at first, but what makes this 5 quart pot special is this: it has a locking integrated strainer lid. That means not only is this a pot perfect for boiling just the right amount of water in (always salt your pasta water!), it also doubles as a colander. No more yelling at your significant other to please find the strainer hidden under the sink ASAP, all you have to do is fasten on the lid and pour it over the sink. Plus, the pot is an oval shape, which is surprisingly necessary. You know when you put in a bag of spaghetti and half of it is sticking straight up? This pot eliminates that problem, too. The interior is made of non-stick material, perfect for easy cleanup, and the handles are heat resistant because Bialetti has thought of everything.

I’ve been using mine for pasta, but it also works great for potatoes and any other vegetable that needs to be boiled. Once you get a Bialetti Pasta Pot you’ll wonder why you didn’t have one sooner. Making pasta has never been so easy.

Bialetti 5.5 Quart Pasta Pot Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

