Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Pasta Pot

WHAT IT IS

Bialetti 5.5 Quart Pasta Pot. This pasta pot is the two-in-one they never knew they needed. Not only does it have a colander built in so you never have to search for one, it is also an oval shape, so pasta can fit instead of hanging off the edges. Oh yeah, the handles are heat resistant too.

Bialetti 5.5 Quart Pasta Pot Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your friend who was planning a trip to Italy. The pasta lover in your life. The person you know who hates colanders for some reason.

