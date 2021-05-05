Biden Admin Goes to War With Big Pharma Over COVID Vax Patent Protections

The Biden administration on Wednesday took the major step of announcing its support for waiving intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines as the deadly virus continues to rage around the world.

“The Administration’s aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible,” United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai wrote in a statement announcing the decision. “As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts—working with the private sector and all possible partners—to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution.”

The move comes after the World Trade Organization asked leaders to consider loosening patent protections on coronavirus vaccines amid the ongoing pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on India and South American countries in recent weeks. Tai said that the U.S. would now join negotiations at the W.T.O., adding that those talks “will take time.”

“The administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines,” her statement added.

Big Pharma was quick to slam the move, with Stephen Ubl, president of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), insisting it would do nothing to save lives.

“In the midst of a deadly pandemic, the Biden Administration has taken an unprecedented step that will undermine our global response to the pandemic and compromise safety. This decision will sow confusion between public and private partners, further weaken already strained supply chains and foster the proliferation of counterfeit vaccines,” he wrote in a statement. “This change in longstanding American policy will not save lives. It also flies in the face of President Biden’s stated policy of building up American infrastructure and creating jobs by handing over American innovations to countries looking to undermine our leadership in biomedical discovery.”

He claimed that drug manufacturers are “fully committed to providing global access to COVID-19 vaccines, and they are collaborating at a scale that was previously unimaginable, including more than 200 manufacturing and other partnerships to date.”