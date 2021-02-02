Now Here’s How You Handle Coup Leaders Claiming Voter Fraud

It is a pity that our disgraced former president seriously, literally, could not find Myanmar on a map. Because if he did know where it was or what was happening there in the past couple of days, think of the torment he would suffer finding out that a coup has just successfully taken place based on the unfounded assertion of widespread voter fraud in last November’s election.

He would no doubt be seething with jealousy to know that in a place he could not begin to spell, Myanmar’s capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, the military actually did what he hoped ours would do for him and reversed the will of the people, put the rightful winners under house arrest, shut down the media and installed their chosen leader in power.

While in the case of Myanmar, that leader is now General Min Aung Hlaing, the public statement read out on behalf of the new leaders would have no doubt have left the instigator of America’s failed coup green with envy. It asserted that voter lists used in the November elections “were found to have huge discrepancies,” and that the authorities responsible for resolving such issues had failed to do so. That the elections, which should have been postponed because of COVID, have been plagued by “terrible fraud” that had triggered unrest across the country and that therefore they would be forced—on behalf of democracy, mind you—to declare a state of emergency. It concluded that “the authority of the nation’s law making, governance and jurisdiction is handed over to the commander-in-chief.”