Biden Campaign Firm Hit by Suspected Kremlin Hacking Attack

Intelligence officials have long been warning that Russian agents will inevitably try to interfere in the 2020 campaign—now some appear to have been caught targeting a key Biden campaign firm.

Reuters reported Thursday morning that suspected Russian state-backed hackers have attempted to breach the systems at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a strategy and communications firm working hand-in-glove with Joe Biden’s campaign. The attacks, which took place over the past two months, were unsuccessful.

The failed hacking attempt was brought to SKDK’s attention by Microsoft, which reportedly gathered information identifying hackers linked to the Kremlin as the most likely suspects. The attacks are said to have mainly focussed on phishing—a common hacking method which lures users into disclosing sensitive passwords.

That was the method used by Russian hackers to access DNC emails, which were subsequently leaked online, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

A person familiar with SKDK’s repelling to the hacking attempts said the agents didn’t get very far, telling Reuters: “They are well-defended, so there has been no breach.” Another source said it was impossible to confirm if Biden’s campaign was the target, or whether the Russians were trying to gather intel on the long list of other SKDK clients.

SKDK has an extremely close relationship with the Democratic Party—the firm’s managing director Anita Dunn served as a White House communications director during the Barack Obama presidency and now works for the Biden campaign as a top advisor.

Officially, neither SKDK, Microsoft, or the Biden campaign have commented on the Reuters report.

Unsurprisingly, the Kremlin was quick to deny any connection to the attempted phishing attempts. In comments reported by the Russian government-owned TASS news agency, President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said he had no idea what SKDK is and added: ”It looks like just another nonsense that is published, unfortunately, by a sometimes respected agency.”

U.S. intelligence officials briefed House lawmakers as early as last February that Russian actors were already interfering in the 2020 elections, once more to the benefit of Trump. The briefing was conducted for the House Intelligence Committee by an aide to then acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, who was later forced out of his position by Trump.

Earlier this month, intelligence officials publicly confirmed their belief that Russia is using a range of techniques to damage Biden and, last week, the FBI stepped in to warn Facebook that Russia’s troll farm was parading as a nonprofit news organization in an attempt to promote criticism of Biden from the left.

The Department of Homeland Security has also discovered a Russian plot spreading disinformation about Biden’s mental health—a reoccurring theme of Trump’s attacks on his rival.

Biden said last Friday that the Trump administration is wrong about China being the biggest threat to U.S. elections, saying: “There are a lot of countries around the world I think would be happy to see our elections destabilized. But the one who’s working the hardest most consistently and never has let up is Russia.”