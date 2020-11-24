Biden Can Ask but I’m Not Going to Look for ‘Common Ground’ With Kyle Rittenhouse’s Supporters

Since winning the election, President-Elect Joe Biden has continued urging his supporters to find “common ground” with racist, deplorable sore-loser conservatives as part of his valiant, exhausting personal and political crusade to “save the soul of the nation.”

That’s been his battle cry for uniting the nation since the first day of his campaign. But the right has made it clear that they aren’t interested in unity or understanding. Instead, they are doubling down on the vitriol that’s taken America to the brink in the first place. Just look at Kyle Rittenhouse, who’s being celebrated by many on the right for shooting three protesters, two of them fatally, at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The teen posted a $2 million bond this weekend, covered by Trump supporters including the MyPillow guy who have hailed him as a hero and paid into the #FightBack Foundation created by his conservative lawyers to solicit donations on his behalf. Think about that: While Biden is calling on his supporters, including the vast majority of Black people in America, to get along with their political foes, those foes are making it very clear they don’t give a damn about Black lives or political unity.