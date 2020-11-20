Biden Doesn’t Want to Prosecute Trumpland. But His AG Still Might.

The Beast’s DC bureau chief and Trumpland reporter join Rick and Molly to chat about a possible Trump prosecution–and Rudy Giuliani reaching the “peak of batshit mountain.”

Team Biden has made his incoming style of presidency very clear: Keep the peace. Or in his aides’ words, “move the country forward.” Unfortunately, moving forward doesn’t include prosecuting Trump and his band of thieves, er, White House staffers and campaign confidants.

In this bonus episode of The New Abnormal, which happened LIVE on Zoom, The Daily Beast’s DC Bureau Chief Jackie Kucinich confirms this to co-hosts Rick WIlson and Molly Jong-Fast.

“Where we’re at in the process, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen,” she says.