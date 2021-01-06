Biden Follows Trump’s Lead and Races to Line Up His Judges

After four years of watching Mitch McConnell’s Senate rubber-stamp a parade of mostly white, mostly male, mostly corporate lawyers for lifetime seats on federal courts, the incoming Biden-Harris administration is racing to fill federal judgeships and to diversify the bench to include public defenders, civil rights lawyers and labor attorneys.

“These are the kinds of lawyers we need to see more of,” says Chris Kang, co-founder of Demand justice, a progressive advocacy group. He commends President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming White House legal counsel, Dana Remus, for putting Democratic senators on notice in a pre-Christmas letter about doing their part to fill 43 District Court vacancies by recommending nominees that fit this new diversity by Jan. 19. “It’s sort of revolutionary to set these markers and to do this before his administration even takes office,” says Kang.

Kang, who oversaw judicial appointments in the Obama White House, says that “there’s no question President-elect Biden is taking a much stronger and more affirmative approach in re-balancing our judiciary.” The letter from Remus asks Democratic senators to submit three names that represent professional diversity within 45 days after every District Court vacancy.