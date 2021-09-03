Why Isn’t Anyone Trying to Seduce the Never Trumpers?

Can’t they both lose?

We have two political parties in America that seem utterly committed to being in the minority. Among other defects, neither appears to be interested in wooing what is arguably the most influential swing vote in America right now: Never Trump conservatives.

Let’s start with Republicans. Donald Trump was the first president since Herbert Hoover to lose the White House, the U.S. Senate, and the House. You would think that they might want to learn from Trump’s losses and woo conservative voters who couldn’t in good conscience vote for the Republican nominee in 2020 back into the fold.