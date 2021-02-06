Biden Goes Big on Immigration and Dares GOP to Stop Him

President Joe Biden is throwing the kitchen sink at immigration reform. And that’s good, because there is a lot to clean up.

Biden is working both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue. Not only did the president keep his promise to send over, on his first day in office, a proposed immigration reform bill for Congress to chew on — and fight over for the next several months. He has also, in his first two weeks on the job, issued a slew of executive orders intended to fix some of what former president Donald Trump broke, tarnished, or sullied with his heartless, harebrained, and half-baked immigration policies.

I know what you’re thinking. You’ve seen this movie before. Well, maybe you have—but maybe you haven’t. Biden is trying something that seems familiar at first glance, but is at closer look quite a novel approach.