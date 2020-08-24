Biden-Harris Ad Says Only They Can ‘Heal America’ Ahead of RNC

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is dropping a new general election advertisement on Monday, strategically timed to counter the Republican National Convention’s highly anticipated kickoff, where President Donald Trump will be the main focus.

The 60-second spot, titled, “Heal America” is one part of a larger $26 million investment on television, radio, and digital formats that the Biden campaign has booked to run during the GOP’s week of party festivities, according to information shared exclusively with The Daily Beast.

The fully-narrated ad, solemn in tone, focuses on the standard themes Biden has long used to show chief differences between his bid and Trump’s, including how the nation is struggling to get a grip on “four crises at the same time” under the current White House leader. Those crises, of course, are the novel coronavirus, a national economic downturn, ongoing global damage from climate change, and “a national reckoning on racial injustice.”

“We need a team that’s up to the task,” the narrator says, referencing Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), his running mate. “Leaders who can rally the nation to fight this virus, to not only rebuild our economy, but build it back better. To address the threat of climate change, and to root out systemic racism.”

Biden is joined by Harris roughly halfway through the clip, with one scene flashing back to their first appearance together in Biden’s native Delaware. The pair is mostly shown donning face masks, in contrast to Trump, with occasional moments depicting both Democrats mask-free.

By design, the campaign selected images of frontline workers, including health care professionals, as well as people waiting in long lines, protestors, and natural disasters like floods and wildfires to show a grim snapshot of the United States under Trump’s tenure.

“Together they’ll lead America, unite America, and heal America,” the narrator says, again circling back to the Democratic Party’s full presidential ticket.