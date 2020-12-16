Biden Must Be Ready for Disaster. We Mean That Literally.

The incoming Biden-Harris administration will have a long list of disaster-related issues to contend with—and we don’t just mean the urgent necessity to combat the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic.

When Hurricane Iota made landfall in northeastern Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm last month, it became the 30th named storm this year alone—setting a record high for a year also marked by some of the worst wildfires ever seen, as well as a plethora of climate change-related storms, severe droughts, and a variety of catastrophic events across the planet. By September, the U.S. alone had already counted 16 separate billion-dollar climate-related storms.

It’s worth recalling, too, that until the pandemic took hold, the prevailing sense may have been that disasters were indeed more frequent and more severe—but invariably local. It was the Gulf or the U.S. West Coast that took the hit. That was then.