Biden: I Don’t Think Chaos in Afghanistan Was a ‘Failure’

President Joe Biden doesn’t believe that the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan can be chalked up as a failure.

Days after his defensive address from the White House—in which he attempted to shift the blame for the Taliban takeover to Donald Trump’s dealmaking and the Afghans’ reluctance to fight for their country—the president backed himself again on Good Morning America.

Speaking to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Biden said no one anticipated the ferocity of the Taliban’s offensive that saw them take over the country in little over the space of a week. Asked if that was a failure of “intelligence, planning, execution, or judgment,” Biden hit back: “Look, I don’t think it was a failure. Look, it was a simple choice, George.”

Biden went on: “When you had the government of Afghanistan, the leader of that government getting on a plane taking off and going to another country, when you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had trained... that’s what happened, that’s simply what happened.”

Biden said that he thought the chaos of the past week, which saw desperate Afghans clinging onto planes as they left Kabul’s international airport with some falling to their deaths after takeoff, was unavoidable.

“I don’t think it could have been handled in a way that, we’re gonna go back in hindsight and look... but the idea that somehow there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens. I don’t know how that happened,” Biden told Stephanopoulos.

The president was also asked about his off-the-mark statement from July in which he said a Taliban takeover was “highly unlikely” under any timeframe, never mind the weeklong period it took in reality.

“The idea that the Taliban would take over was premised on the notion that, somehow, the 300,000 troops we had trained and equipped were going to just collapse, going to give up... I don’t think anybody anticipated that,” the president said, defending his failed prediction.

Biden denied receiving intelligence from his military advisers warning him against a complete withdrawal, saying: “No, they didn’t. They were split. That wasn’t true, that wasn’t true... No one said that to me.”