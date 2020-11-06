Biden Takes Trump’s Lead in Pennsylvania, Democrats Say He’s Now Unassailable

Joe Biden has taken the lead from President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania—a position which, unless Trump can pull off a shock late surge from the state’s mail-in ballots, looks set to land the former vice president in the White House.

A fresh batch of results from Philadelphia on Friday morning saw Biden vault Trump’s lead in the Keystone State on the same day that the Democrat overtook the president in historically red Georgia. Based on the number of ballots left in Pennsylvania and the regions they’re coming from, Democrats say they don’t believe that Trump has the votes to snatch his lead back.

Biden’s birth state holds 20 Electoral College votes. If, as now appears highly likely, those are now folding into Biden’s total, he will pass the required 270 and can declare victory in the election. However, the Associated Press said it was still too early to call the election for Biden as returns in key states are too close to be considered decisive.

The new figures showed Biden leading Pennsylvania by 6,737 votes with 95 percent of the vote count reported. In total, Biden has 3,297,484 votes, or 49.4 percent. Trump is behind with 3,290,747 votes, or 49.3 percent.

Preparations are underway for Biden to declare victory. Shortly after news of his Pennsylvania lead broke, CNN reported that new restricted “national defense airspace” has been put in place over Biden’s home near Wilmington, Delaware. Biden has also been assigned more protection after his campaign told the Secret Service he may make a major speech Friday.

In the Trump camp, there was no indication that the president is ready to concede. A statement from Matt Morgan, general counsel of Trump’s re-election campaign, said: “This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.” Ivanka Trump tweeted: “Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not.” Trump himself has been silent since he sent some now-restricted tweets in the early hours of the morning.

Trump held a 675,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania early Wednesday, leading him to baselessly declare victory in the state on the morning after Election Day. “We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount,” he said at the time from the White House. “We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close.’”

In Georgia, Biden now leads by more than 1,000 votes—but, as the race is so close, military ballots, which might skew toward Trump, could give the president a chance at regaining his lead when they’re counted. Either way, it seems inevitable that the state is heading for a recount. If Biden takes Pennsylvania, he will not require victory in Georgia.

However, if Trump doesn’t claim both Pennsylvania and Georgia, there is no way for him to win a second term.