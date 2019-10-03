Biden Dirt File Has Private Email Between John Solomon and Rudy Allies

A controversial right-leaning reporter at the center of the Trump-Ukraine scandal apparently emailed a copy of one of his stories—seemingly before it was published—to a top ally of Rudy Giuliani, as well as two pro-Trump investigators attempting to dig up negative information on the Biden family.

In March, The Hill's investigative reporter John Solomon published a story claiming that the U.S. government had pressured Ukrainian prosecutors to drop a probe of a group funded by the Obama administration and liberal billionaire George Soros. The story appears to have been published at 6 p.m., according to a timestamp on paper’s website. Solomon himself didn’t share it on his twitter account until 6:56 pm that night. The earliest cache of the story in the Internet Archive is from 7:42 pm. eastern time.

But hours before that, at 12:52 pm eastern time, Solomon appears to have sent a version of the article to Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas and the Trumpworld lawyers Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing. The email was titled “Outline of Soros reporting, including embedded documents” and included the headline and the text of his piece.

Two congressional sources confirmed to The Daily Beast that Solomon’s email was part of a roughly 50-page package of material that was turned over to lawmakers on Wednesday by the State Department’s Inspector General’s office. Reuters was the first to report the email’s inclusion in the packet.

That material, according to congressional sources, appeared to be a “misinformation” effort meant to smear the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and the Bidens. CNN reported on Wednesday that Giuliani had conceded that the information in the package originated, at least in part, with him.

“They told me they were going to investigate it,” Giuliani said to CNN, referring to a call he got from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Daily Beast was not able to confirm the authenticity of the Solomon email but the contents of the body of the message line up directly with the column he ultimately wrote and the date it was sent was the same date as the actual publication.

Neither Solomon nor The Hill responded to request for comment. Emails made to the addresses Solomon used for Parnas, diGenova and Toensing did not bounce back but were not returned.

Solomon’s email to Parnas, diGenova, and Toensing suggests even stronger ties between the Hill columnist and the Trump team tasked with digging up dirt on Biden abroad. And it raises questions about the degree to which pro-Trump figures were working directly with sympathetic journalists to try and dig up and spread dirt on Biden and like-minded Democrats.

Solomon’s March 29 story about the US embassy in Ukraine makes no direct mention of Parnas, diGenova, or Toensing—instead, the piece cites a letter about the probe from U.S. embassy official George Kent, and claims by former Ukranian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko that the U.S. pressured him to halt an investigation into the Soros and U.S.-backed group. But the three individuals have emerged as key players in the leadup to Trump’s request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, to investigate the Bidens.

Parnas, a Giuliani friend and golf buddy, was a key player in connecting the former New York City mayor to former Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin, who Biden and other top western government entities and officials had hoped to push out because of his perceived inaction tackling corruption.

DiGenova and Toensing have been some of the president’s most trusted outside allies for years. During Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation last year, the duo were briefly mentioned as possibilities to join the president’s legal defense team. On Sunday, Fox News reported that diGenova and Toensing had been working alongside Giuliani to dig up dirt on Biden—a revelation that the New York Times had noted months prior.

Solomon’s work has come under intense scrutiny following the revelation that a series of his stories about Ukraine may have helped spark events leading to Trump’s request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky team up with Giuliani to investigate the Bidens.

On March 20, Solomon published an interview with former Lutsenko in which the ex-prosecutor accused the former vice president of pressuring the then-Ukrainian president in 2016 to fire Lutsenko’s predecessor Shokin. The insinuation, according to Lutsenko, was Biden hoped to quash an investigation into a Ukrainian gas company connected to his son Hunter Biden. Despite Lutsenko’s retraction of some of the claims, and conclusion that Hunter Biden “did not violate any Ukrainian laws,” the incident was cited in a U.S. government whistleblower’s complaint as one of the circumstances that eventually led to Trump’s call with Zelensky.