Biden Won in America’s Real Heartland: Chocolate Cities

Throughout the campaign cycle, political pundits and analysts predicted that “America’s heartland” would be the deciding factor of who won the White House this election. Middle America is just another way of describing rural white voters, who overwhelmingly gave Trump the presidency in 2016. They are typically described as “the silent majority,” while urban voters, especially those living on the East Coast, are often dismissed as simply being members of the “coastal elite.”

Experts suggested that Biden could win only if he flipped Midwestern and rural counties in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

But once again, white voters in most of those areas still gave Trump their vote at levels very similar to 2016, in the high 50s nationally. The key difference this time around was Black voters in major cities who surpassed turn-out expectations. Black voters in “Chocolate Cities” such as Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Atlanta did more to secure Biden a victory than any Midwestern farmer or small-town coal miner did.