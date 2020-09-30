Biden Won the Debate—but the American People Lost

Tuesday’s “debate” was a trainwreck. A national embarrassment. A disgrace.

If Joe Biden were looking for a pretext to skip the next two debates, he found it. It would be hard to blame him for concluding this is simply a waste of everyone’s time. We’ll see.

From the start of this debate, Donald Trump interrupted Biden. Repeatedly. For a while there, it looked like Biden was going to get destroyed—that Trump would simply run over him and Biden would be left sitting there, with that far away look in his eyes. But Biden rallied. He embraced the shit-show format, grew stronger as the night went on and started throwing some of his own elbows.