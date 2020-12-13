Biden’s Cabinet Choices Show ‘Racial’ Isn’t the Only Important Kind of Diversity

When it comes to appointing his incoming Cabinet, Joe Biden appears to be more interested in getting the old band back together again than doing something more bold and unpredictable.

Biden faced various rounds of criticism throughout the process regarding appointee diversity. First, there were concerns with his first batch of top picks for foreign policy and national security agencies. Only two out of five were non-white. Then the same two-out-of-five diversity ratio came again when Biden appointed members of his economic team.

While there was some praise for historic diverse “firsts” at this point, politicians and experts began to mention how two out of the major four Cabinet major positions already announced (secretary of state and secretary of treasury) were white. Biden quickly fixed this by naming Gen. Lloyd Austin II as the nation’s first Black secretary of defense (though Austin was controversial for other reasons).